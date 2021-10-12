Faith-based listening session scheduled for Thursday evening

FLORENCE, S.C. – Faith leaders will have the opportunity to make their voices heard Thursday evening in Florence.

The Florence City Council Community Development Committee will host a faith-based listening session at 6 p.m., Thursday in the city council chambers of the Florence City Center, located at 324 West Evans St.

The listening session will also feature finger foods.

The committee previously held a listening tour on a Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority bus that visited each area of the city: north, east, south and west Florence.

The listening sessions are the idea of Councilwoman Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes.

The committee was one of three formed earlier this year. It is headed by Barnes. Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore and Councilman Chaquez McCall are also members.

