Faith Christian Valedictorian Jamie Land earns perfect attendance from 5K to 12th grade

FLORENCE, S.C. – Faith Christian Academy in Effingham held its baccalaureate and commencement exercises on May 22. Seven students received diplomas.

James Allen “Jamie” Land III was recognized for perfect attendance from 5K through 12th grade. He also earned the valedictorian award.

In his valedictorian address, Land told his classmates that they had reached a critical point in their lives, and the beginning of a journey to which God has set the path. He told them not to be afraid, not to be timid, and to listen to His calling.

He said, “Whether or not we grab the bull by the horns and hit the ground running is our decision.”

A son of Allen and Donna Land of Florence, Jamie will be attending Francis Marion University, majoring in mass communication and journalism.

Land is a member of the National Beta Club, the National Society of High School Scholars and will receive the South Carolina Independent School Association Certificate of Honor for Excellence in Scholarship.

He enjoys music and all sports, especially hockey, NASCAR racing, and baseball.

Land has been music director at Tans Bay Baptist Church for more than five years.