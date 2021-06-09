 Skip to main content
Faith Christian Valedictorian Jamie Land earns perfect attendance from 5K to 12th grade
Faith Christian Valedictorian Jamie Land earns perfect attendance from 5K to 12th grade

Faith Christian Valedictorian Jamie Land earns perfect attendance from 5K to 12th grade

JAMES ALLEN LAND III

 FRED SALLEY JR/CONTRIBUTED

FLORENCE, S.C. – Faith Christian Academy in Effingham held its baccalaureate and commencement exercises on May 22. Seven students received diplomas.

James Allen “Jamie” Land III was recognized for perfect attendance from 5K through 12th grade. He also earned the valedictorian award.

In his valedictorian address, Land told his classmates that they had reached a critical point in their lives, and the beginning of a journey to which God has set the path. He told them not to be afraid, not to be timid, and to listen to His calling.

He said, “Whether or not we grab the bull by the horns and hit the ground running is our decision.”

A son of Allen and Donna Land of Florence, Jamie will be attending Francis Marion University, majoring in mass communication and journalism.

Land is a member of the National Beta Club, the National Society of High School Scholars and will receive the South Carolina Independent School Association Certificate of Honor for Excellence in Scholarship.

He enjoys music and all sports, especially hockey, NASCAR racing, and baseball.

Land has been music director at Tans Bay Baptist Church for more than five years.

Olivia Grace Floyd gave the salutatorian address.

Receiving diplomas were Tyler James Bocks, Dillon Brent Carter (honor graduate), Markus Veracruz Dennis, Madison Brooke Floyd (honor graduate), Olivia Grace Floyd (salutatorian), Sean Patrick Hawley (honor graduate) and James Allen Land III (valedictorian).

Audrey Streit is principal of Faith Christian Academy. She presented the Principal’s Challenge, the FCA Teacher of the Year award to Cecelia Thames and the FCA Lions’ Award to Madison Floyd. The Lions’ Award is given each year to the best all-around senior.

