Faith helps Timmons beat breast cancer twice

FLORENCE, S.C. — Fannie Timmons, 80, is a two-time survivor of breast cancer.

Timmons was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and 2022. With the cancer battles and death of her longtime husband in 2020, it seemed as he her world was crashing.

She could have given up, but faith helped her overcome cancer and grief. Timmons gives credit to God for her recovery and positive mindset.

Nothing will break you if you ask God for strength, she said.

A mammogram alerted medical professionals and Timmons to breast cancer in 2018.

The diagnosis was scare and difficult to grasp, she said.

“The nurse asked me if I felt the lump on my breast and I told them I didn’t,” she said. “It had been growing for a while because after a week I went through radiation.”

The lump was discovered on her left breast, and she went through surgery. All her lymph nodes were removed.

In 2020, Timmons experienced pain throughout her body and returned to the doctor. A series of tests revealed Timmons had Stage 4 breast cancer.

The cancer had spread to her bones as well. Timmons went through 10 rounds of radiation and is now taking chemotherapy medicine.

“I was in the hospital for 10 days and ended up catching COVID-19 while I was in the hospital,” she said.

Timmons’ grandson, Kameron Foster said his grandmother was hurting all the time. It was painful to see her in so much pain and not be able to do anything about it.

“She was always in pain, and we finally called the ambulance,” Foster said. “The ambulance took her to the hospital and that’s how we found out the cancer was back and had spread to her bones. She could barely walk or do anything without being in excruciating pain.”

Timmons’ daughter, Angie Foster said she was relieved MUSC had caught the cancer. The family had been taking her to McLeod on and off for months concerning the pain. The cancer went undetected.

“McLeod did CAT scans and MRI’s and no one knew that the cancer had come back,” Foster said. “We had to take her to the ER because she was hurting so bad and they caught it.”

Her family has a history of breast cancer, Timmons said. Three sisters had breast cancer. Two died from the disease.

Staying positive was a key to Timmons’ breast-cancer battle.

“Prayer, my family, and church members helped me when times got rough,” she said. “When I first got breast cancer my church family always stopped by and prayed for me. That lifted my spirits even when they could no longer come because of COVID they sent me positive messages.”

Shortly after Timmons’ initial diagnosis, her husband, James Timmons Jr., was diagnosed with prostate cancer. They would take each other to their appointments.

“He got prostate cancer later,” Timmons said. “We were right there together. That was tough and I always tell people in this life, if you don’t know how to pray, you will learn when things like that happen.”

Two years later, her husband died.

She said her late husband was her best friend. They met in the 11th grade and were together until he died in 2020.

“I got married in 1962,” Timmons said. “He was my first boyfriend. He was a good person. God broke the mold when he made him. He never met a stranger and would talk to everybody. If you were the type to not talk a lot, he would make you talk.”

Timmons said the duo had good times together and were married for 58 years.

Kameron Foste said his grandfather would drop his wife off for her radiation appointments and would come and get his brother, Darius from school. He said his grandfather was a man who put his family first.

“He had cataracts and was dealing with sickness,” Foster said. “That never stopped him from showing up. He never made excuses. He was always there.”

The worst part of her late husband’s illness was the inability to see him because of the COVID-19 pandemic protocols, Timmons said

“One of the young ladies from our church was a nurse and she would call us and let us talk to him and tell us what was going on,” Timmons said. “It’s a painful thing to know that your husband or wife is in the hospital really and you can’t see them. That bothered me deeply.”

Timmons said trusted that God would take care of him and pushed forward. She said her strength to deal with the situation only came from God.

Timmons and her daughter, Angie, finally got to visit him in the hospital

“He was breathing so hard,” Timmons said. “He was just waiting on me. Like I said, they wouldn’t let me see him and they finally did. When he saw me, his eyes lit up. I told him that I would be fine and that the children would look out for me.”

I spoke with him for a long time, she said. James told Fannie on his dying bed that he wanted to die before her because he wasn’t strong enough to live without her, and he knew that she was able to.

“He was something else,” Timmons said. “He knew that I was going to be alright. I was always strong willed because my mother was like that and he knew that too.”

Timmons said if sickness, death, or anything that is painful comes your way to ask God to give you the strength to deal with it.

“You have to have strength and you can’t do it on your own,” Timmons said. “Your time of suffering will come, but you must never give up.”

The family has been through a lot and has grown from the experiences.

Kameron Foster said he has learned strength from his grandmother.

“Some people in her condition just sit there and complain all day,’ Foster said. “But she is always really positive and that inspires me. Watching my grandmother go through this has also inspired me to get healthy, go to the gym, eat right, and take care of my body.”

The experience encourages him to be a better person, and a giving person who will help his family through difficult times.

“It has also helped me come to terms with sickness,” Foster said. “It lets you know that it can happen to anyone and that humbles you. I had a front row seat to it, and it doesn’t matter who you are.”

Another grandson, Darius Foster said his grandmother has inspired him to live life, be positive, and don’t take the people in your life for granted because they can be here one day and gone tomorrow.

“She was still taking care of us while she was sick,’ Foster said. “That type of strength pushes me to never give up in any situation I am facing in life. Life is all about moving forward and through it all, she has demonstrated that.”

Timmons’ daughter, Angie Foster said her mother is the type of woman she aspires to be.

“She inspires me to be a woman of strength and courage,” Foster said. “I want to be humble. I remember she was in the hospital room in the bed, and she was in so much pain and I thought that was it, but she was in that bed praising and thanking God.”

Through all of her pain, praise never left her lips, Angie said.

“That just let me know that if that is a walk I have to take, I will be ready for it because she prepared me for it,” Foster said. “Through cancer, surgery, losing her hair, death, she has maintained her positivity. Whatever this life gives me I will think about her.”