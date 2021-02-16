 Skip to main content
Falling rain, rising rivers mean flooding for several Pee Dee communities
Falling rain, rising rivers mean flooding for several Pee Dee communities

FLORENCE, S.C. − Close to three inches of rain in three days − not to mention what fell before − has Florence streams either overflowing their banks or heading that direction.

Florence Regional Airport this month has recorded 3.86 inches of rain − 2.3 inches more than a normal February, said Rick Neuherz, hydrologist with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, North Carolina.

"Worth noting though that 2.75 of that fell the 12th through 15th," Neuherz said. "That ranks 20th for a four-day period in February for Florence."

Those records, he said, go back to the late 1940s.

Black Creek at Quinby has been at flood stage since Saturday and the Great Pee Dee since late last week. Lynches River is forecast to go into flood stage Thursday afternoon. The Lumber River near Nichols went into flood stage Monday afternoon. The Little Pee Dee River at Galivants Ferry has been in flood stage since late last week, according to the weather service's hydrological website.

Black Creek was forecast to have crested Tuesday at just under 14 feet and recede through the end of the week − a level that isolates the homes along the river and leaves water at their foundations, according to the hydrological website.

Lynches River is forecast to crest Saturday at a little less than 15 feet, which will leave North Old Georgetown, Roundtree and Ben Gause roads flooded in low-lying areas but no homes flooded, according to the hydrological website.

The Great Pee Dee is forecast to continue rising past 24 feet, at which level it will affect logging operations and farmland.

The Lumber River near Nichols is forecast to crest at approximately 21 feet Friday and slowly recede. At that level, it is not expected to flood more than River Road and Creek Drive, and it might cut off residences that rely upon the road.

The Pee Dee will get a brief reprieve from the rain and a sunny weekend, but between then will rain return Wednesday night and continue into Friday with up to an additional two inches of rain possible.

