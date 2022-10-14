Family history of breast cancer prompted Angela Charles to have yearly mammograms

FLORENCE, S.C. – A family history of breast cancer was reason enough for Angela Charles of Darlington to have her yearly mammogram.

When Charles was only 14, her mother was diagnosed with and died of Stage 4 breast cancer. Until that time, Charles said, she was unaware of a family history of breast cancer.

Doctors gave her mother only 30 days to live, Charles said. That was in 1982.

Charles said back then doctors didn’t have all the technology or treatment options they have today.

When the lump was discovered in her left breast, Charles said, it was too small to be detected through self-exams, but the 3-D mammography picked it up. That advancement in technology may have saved her life, she said.

“My mom was 34 years old when she died,” Charles said. “She was an only child, and I watched my grandparents watch their only child die.”

Charles said she started reading everything she could find on breast cancer. She lived in fear of being diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It played on my mind,” she said.

Even though it had been years and technology and research had increased the odds of surviving breast cancer, Charles said, “when I got the diagnosis I thought it was a death sentence.”

It was November, and she postponed telling her family until after Christmas. She did not want to ruin anyone’s holidays.

“I began chemo in March,” Charles said.

Charles didn’t have surgery or radiation, just chemo. Her last day of chemotherapy was July 10, 2014.

Charles has a sister who was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer this year, exactly 40 years after their mother was diagnosed. Her sister finished chemotherapy treatments at the end of September.

“I am a huge advocate for getting mammograms,” Charles said. “It just might save your life.”

Charles said now that she has had breast cancer and survived, she feels relief, but she is no less vigilant in getting her mammograms and self-exams.

Charles said she has one daughter who is 30 and a son, 15.

She said her daughter has been getting mammograms since she was 25 because of the family history of breast cancer.

It was support of family and friends that helped Charles get through her battle with cancer.

“My faith was been tested,” she said. “At first, I didn’t know where to turn.”

Charles, a native of Goldsboro, North Carolina, said her South Carolina family has been supportive throughout the entire journey, as has her church family at Flat Creek Baptist Church. She said everyone has supported and encouraged her.

“They were really behind me,” she said.

“Support is so important,” she said. “It is the key to survival.”

Charles said she couldn’t imagine going through cancer alone. She said there are support groups through the American Cancer Society to help you through every stage of treatment and recovery if you don’t have family and friends to support you.

Charles has shared her story with others through cancer meetings, Relay for Life and her church. She stays connected with other cancer patients by participating in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. She said the Darlington County Relay for Life was combined with the one in Florence to form Relay for Life of the Pee Dee. She and her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc., formed a team for this year’s event and raised about $5,000. Relay for Life supports cancer research, support for cancer patients, and access to lifesaving screenings and more.

Charles has a positive outlook for her future. She said the worry that she could have breast cancer again in the other breast is never far away, but she knows that yearly mammograms, self-examinations and regular doctor visits will help find it early and increase her chances of survival should that occur. She stresses that it is important for everyone to be pro-active when it comes to their health. Yearly mammograms are just one way to do that.

She said COVID stopped a lot of people from having their yearly exam, but her advice to women of age to have mammograms is masked or unmasked go get your mammogram. She said most insurance companies pay for mammograms through wellness benefits. During the month of October, mammograms can be free so there is no excuse not to get one, she said.

Another thing Charles said people need to do is to share information with family members. She said knowing you have a family history of breast cancer is very important.

“Share health information with family first,” she said. “You might save their lives. You can’t be private or scared to say the ‘C’ word. In my family we talk about health issues.”

She said at her family reunions health issues are a familiar topic.

Charles is thankful to be able to do the things she enjoys and continue to work. She is employed with Blue Cross Blue Shield as a trainer and development specialist and has been with the company for about 10 years. She is fortunate to be able to work from home and on-site for Blue Cross Blue Shield in Florence. She said it is a great company to work for.

In her spare time, Charles likes reading poetry. One of her favorite local poets is Tonya Morman. She also enjoys singing gospel music at her church and with community choirs. She said music helped her through her battle with cancer and that she always listened to music while taking chemotherapy treatments.