Family posts reward for missing Effingham woman

EFFINGHAM, S.C. -- The family of Sylvia Ann Brooks, 63, has posted a $2,000 reward for information that leads to her location.

Brooks has been missing from her Cherry Johnson Road home since June 19 when family members said they believe she left on foot.

"Due to underlying health concerns, which include diabetes, autism and hypertension, investigators believe Ms. Brooks to be endangered," said Maj. Mike Nunn in a release on the missing woman.

Brooks stands about 5'5" tall and weighs about 200 pounds, according to the release.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of McKnight is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 327 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency’s free app for iPhone or Android devices.

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also provide information anonymously through CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or call 1-888-CRIME-SC. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1000.00 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime.