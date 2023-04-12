FLORENCE, S.C. — Organizers of the SC Pecan Music and Food Festival Wednesday announced the 19th annual festival’s headline band -- The Family Stone, featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and Original Founding Member of Sly and the Family Stone, Jerry Martini with Phunne Stone who is the multi-talented daughter of Sly Stone and the late great Cynthia Robinson. The group will perform on the Main Stage from 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 4.

The group will bring the music of the first inter-racial, inter-gender, mainstream major band in Rock and Roll history to the streets of Downtown Florence on the first Saturday in November.

These funksters are joined by the powerful voice of Swang Stewart on vocals and musical harmony with some of the funkiest players of all time: Nate Wingfield on the guitar, Jimmy McKinney on the keys, Frank Kelpacki on drums, and Blaise Sison on bass adding the proper pocket to the raw Family Stone sound.

The group will present an explosive set of their psychedelic funk classic hits of the ‘60s and ‘70s—the raw, unfiltered sound that became part of the essential building blocks of many, if not most, of the great modern artists’ toolkits, which have been sampled and covered by major artists around the world.

Legendary anthems like “I Want to Take You Higher,” “Everyday People,” “Dance to the Music,” “Hot Fun in the Summertime,” “Family Affair,” “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)” and many other recognizable tunes from their vast catalog of albums including the album “STAND,” which in 2015 was declared a National Treasure and preserved in the U.S. Library of Congress and inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, can be expected from the high energy group.

“We are thrilled to bring such a prolific group to Downtown Florence to headline our 19th Annual SC Pecan Music and Food Festival,” said Festival Chairman, George Jebaily. “The Family Stone is the perfect way to welcome attendees into our Great American Main Street Award-winning community on the first Saturday in November.”

In addition to musical acts across nine stages, full line-up to be announced by late summer, the SC Pecan Music and Food Festival-goers will enjoy plenty of food and drink vendors, the annual Run and Bike Like a Nut events, a classic car show, art demonstrations and chalk art contest, free kids fun zone, amusement rides by R&D Amusements, Pecan Pub, and more.

Visitors can also look forward to a user-friendly web app experience on festival day to assist in finding all of the exciting things to do and see. Admission to the SC Pecan Music and Food Festival is free. Visitors can plan their trip online at www.scpecanfestival.com. Vendor applications are accepted through Aug. 31 and applications can be found on the festival’s website.