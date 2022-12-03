 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fans gather for Bruin sendoff

FLORENCE, S.C.

Family, friends, and alumni gathered at the Bruins stadium to send the football team off to the state championship game in Columbia. Blue and gold, the South Florence High School colors, were shining. As the football team packed onto the buses, supporters shouted encouraging words.

