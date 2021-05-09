 Skip to main content
Fans racing from race to race
Sandy and Diane MacLaren

Diane and Sandy MacLaren are attempting to attend all of the NASCAR races in 2021. Also pictured is their dog, Chilly.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could stop Sandy and Diane MacLaren from crossing the NASCAR schedule from their bucket list.

Diane said that they had planned to attend all 36 points-paying NASCAR Cup Series races last year but only got to three before the pandemic halted their plans.

“We were on our way to the fourth race [Atlanta] when the pandemic hit,” Diane said Sunday morning. “We just switched it all over to this year.”

This year, they’re on their way to their goal. They’ve attended all of the races held so far.

Both said their favorite track so far has been Talladega because of the excitement of the racing at the track.

The longest part of their journey, Diane said, would be the trip from Charlotte, the location of the Coca-Cola 600 on the Sunday before Memorial Day, to Sonoma, California, for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 one week later.

Google Maps indicates this is a drive of 2,740 miles.

The MacLarens are from the middle part of the Florida Keys, about halfway between Miami and Key West.

