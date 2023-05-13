DARLINGTON, S.C. — Frank Whifley drove over 2,700 miles in his camper just to be at the Darlington Raceway this weekend.

He is from Pleasanton, California, but came all the way just for the Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series race happening on Sunday. Whifley and fans just like him traveled across the country, bringing their campers or modified buses to the infield where they set up grills, lawn chairs and platforms to watch the race.

“We’d always go to the racetrack in Fontana every year, and we usually pick another track to go to, but with COVID, we didn’t go the last couple years,” he said.

So far, the only thing Whifley’s done since getting to the racetrack has been drinking beer, he said. This is his first time in Darlington, and he said it is “pretty cool.”

David and Karen Smith have been doing more than drinking. Like many others in the infield, they set up an inflatable pool to beat the heat. On Saturday, the sky was nearly cloudless and the temperature was a high of 86 degrees.

Unlike many others, they also had a way to heat up: an inflatable hot tub with a jacuzzi mode. Smith said he could put the water temperature above 100 degrees, but he kept it in the 90s on Saturday morning.

The Smiths often travel to link up with other Army families at NASCAR races, he said. Smith is stationed at the recently renamed Fort Gregg-Adams in Virginia.

“We had a third family that used to go with us all the time, but they moved to Alaska, so it’s kind of prohibitive,” Smith said.

This year, he will go to both Darlington races, both Richmond races and may go to some others, he said.

“We’ve done Bristol, Martinsville, Texas Motor Speedway, Daytona and Darlington,” Smith said.

While the Smiths may travel as a family, kids included, Florida-residents Bobby and Debra Pooley camped out in the infield with their two dogs.

Pooley said it was his first time in the Darlington infield, but not the first time at the racetrack.

“The first time we came, we just drove up for the day,” he said. “I don’t know if we were young and dumb or just young.”

The Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series race will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The race will have a throwback theme, with cars being painted to honor NASCAR legends.