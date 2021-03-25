 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farm to School Day at the Market set for April 24
0 comments

Farm to School Day at the Market set for April 24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Farm to School at the Market day this year will be April 24 at the City Center Farmers Market.

The event will allow people to purchase plants from area school gardens and learn more about the farm to school movement as well as meet a representative from the Governor's School of Agriculture.

The event will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the market located at the corner of Sanborn and Front streets in Florence.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Plans for first sustainable city on Mars unveiled

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'Dream come true:' Florence breaks ground on baseball and track complex
Local News

'Dream come true:' Florence breaks ground on baseball and track complex

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jeff Jeffers got to see his father's dream come true Monday afternoon. Jeffers spoke about his father at a groundbreaking ceremony for the city's $16 million baseball and track complex that will feature a full-size track facility, a stadium for the Florence RedWolves, a high school baseball field. five Little League fields. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert