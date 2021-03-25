Farm to School Day at the Market set for April 24

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Farm to School at the Market day this year will be April 24 at the City Center Farmers Market.

The event will allow people to purchase plants from area school gardens and learn more about the farm to school movement as well as meet a representative from the Governor's School of Agriculture.

The event will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the market located at the corner of Sanborn and Front streets in Florence.