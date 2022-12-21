Farmer of Year makes donation to Miracle League

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 10 growers honored as the 2022 Farmers of the Year in their respective states took the opportunity provided by Syngenta to donate to organizations near and dear to their hearts.

Syngenta gave $5,500 in donations in $500 increments to the charity, group or non-profit chosen by each farmer in the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year program.

Keith Allen of Latta selected the Miracle League of Florence County as his donation recipient.

The organization is modified baseball league that is tailored towards participants with physical disabilities, a cause that is deeply personal to Allen and his family.

“The Miracle League of Florence County provides baseball games for special needs children,” he said. “I have a special needs child, and this league does a great job making those children feel special.”

“It is so fitting that a group of people who give so much to the community around them and the country as a whole would also take the opportunity to donate to a charitable organization,” said Wendell Calhoun, strategic marketing and operations manager at Syngenta. “Every single one of these winning farmers is passionate and dedicated to the agricultural industry, and we are proud to sponsor this award in recognition of their achievements.”

Chip Blalock, executive director of the Sunbelt Expo, said this award is a chance to recognize excellence in agriculture and hardworking farmers in the southeast.

“It is an honor for us and our sponsors, such as Syngenta, to give these farmers the recognition that they so richly deserve,” Blalock said. “Each year, after going through the judging and awards process, we are reassured that the family farm is alive and well.”