FLORENCE, S.C. — Growing Hobby, a plant store at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market that sells succulents and other unusual plants, recently expanded its inventory in a bigger building.

Store owner Holly Beaumier started collecting succulents, which are fleshy plants from arid environments, when the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown first started, she said.

Now her shop, which has a new larger location in the back of the drive-through farmer’s market, has expanded far beyond just selling succulents.

“We have bonsai, we have carnivorous plants, wind chimes, hummingbird feeders, tropicals,” Beaumier said. “We’re able to have larger specimen plants, the ones that are a showpiece by themselves.”

The new location of Growing Hobby opened three weeks ago, she said.

In addition to being larger and having a patio space, the new building also has electricity and air conditioning. Succulents need moving air, otherwise they dry up, Beaumier said.

Despite the move to the back of the market, Beaumier said, Growing Hobby gets more traffic than it did at the old location.

Bob Sager, manager of the state farmers markets, said the new building has helped to revitalize that part of the market.

“Over the history of this market, that end of the market had not been busy at all, mostly because there wasn’t anybody there,” Sager said. “Having that filled up, particularly with the investment she’s made down there and these new vendors down there, it’s a whole new world at that end of the market.”

In addition to owning Growing Hobby, Beaumier is also the executive director of the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Growing Hobby sells a variety of trinkets, plants, and plant-related items, like pots and hangers. Different types of succulents, cacti and other unusual plants are laid out across long shelves.

The front of the store is one large garage door with windows, so you can always see in the shop whether the door is open or not. Larger plants sit below a new lighted sign hung just a few weeks ago.

Beaumier said she got the succulent itch during the pandemic, and ended up with so many succulents she just had to sell some.

“I realized that there was a booth right here that was open, and I could just move in and that’s where all my plants could live so I wouldn’t have to sell my sofa, which I already did, and all of my exercise equipment and buy bookshelves,” she said. “My entire house was plants.”

Growing Hobby started in the booth that now holds The Stuff Shop, but Beaumier said she quickly outgrew the space. Behind her first booth, she built a greenhouse and nursery for her plants which she still rents today, she said.

In addition to selling plants and trinkets, Growing Hobby also hosts workshops for kids and adults. Some upcoming workshops:

Macrame Wrapped Stone Necklace on April 25 at 5:45 p.m.

Carnivorous Bog-rarium on April 30 at 2 p.m.

Macrame Plant Hanger on May 9 at 5:45 p.m.

Hollow Log Planter on May 16 at 5:45 p.m.

Prices for the workshops range from $20 to $45 with all supplies included. Participants get to take home whatever they create, and discounts are offered for those who sign up early.