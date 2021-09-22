Farrah Turner's estate sues Frederick Hopkins and his family

FLORENCE, S.C. – The estate of Florence County sheriff's investigator Farrah Turner has filed a lawsuit against the man accused of killing her and against members of his family.

Katie Godwin, Farrah's mother, acting as the personal representative of the estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday against Frederick Hopkins, his wife, Cheryl, their son, Seth, a trust that the family home is held in and the trustees in control of it.

The suit is similar to one filed by Florence police officer Scott Williamson and his wife, Julie, in July. The complaint alleges that Cheryl and Seth Hopkins were negligent individually, that Cheryl and the trust were also negligent and that Frederick Hopkins assaulted and battered Turner.

Williamson was wounded and Turner was fatally shot as officers tried to serve a warrant at the Hopkins residence on Oct. 3, 2018.

In specific, the estate alleges that Cheryl Hopkins was negligent because she kept unsecured firearms in her home despite Frederick Hopkins' "violent tendencies and did not warn law enforcement officers about either the weapons or Frederick's issues.

The complaint also contains an allegation that Frederick had threatened one of their children with gun violence.