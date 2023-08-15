HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Children and Family Resource Foundation — an organization that helps children process trauma — had a bustling fashion show Saturday that featured businesses and 14 of the children they have aided.

The fashion show took place on the grounds of the Drengaelen House of Coker University and provided a riot of color between guest’s bright summer clothing and the various tents that sheltered area merchants.

Ticket prices ranged from $25 to $125 and proceeds went towards the foundation.

“At its heart, our mission is to be a voice of healing for children and families that are navigating their journeys of trauma, grief and loss,” TCFRF founder and executive director Tracy Redfearn said. “We want to bring hope because hope heals — when you can give hope to them and their journeys.”

The foundation helps children who have a hard time understanding and getting through trauma. Specifically the foundation understands that learning is hard for grieving children and tries to find a way for children to get education in both their own mental health and their schoolwork.

“Grief is not defined just by death. One of the things we’ve found coming out of the pandemic is we’ve got two-thirds of children that are two grade levels behind,” Redfearn said. “So to address that along with the third of children in Darlington County living in poverty we’ve got to come together, pooling our resources and doing something like we’re doing today to raise money for the education and mental health services for those that are uninsured.”

The foundation also offers resources for caregivers such as parenting classes, tutorials on writing resumes and connections to housing.

Each summer the foundation has a camp to promote children’s emotional healing.

The show’s emcee was friend of the foundation, Brandi Wheeler, who has known many of the children in the fashion show from birth.

“When you feel good in your own skin your whole perspective changes going forth on your day, your life, your month, your year and that is what Tracy helps [the kids] do,” Wheeler said. “And so watching those kids today, it made me realize that it is important; fashion really is important.”

Each child chose the outfit they thought best represented them. One girl wore a wedding dress that she handmade out of coffee filters and another wore a traditional Ukrainian dress.

Businesses that participated in the fashion show were The Bleu Daisy, Lilah B, Minnie’s Giftique, Turner and Scoot, Raised Down South, The Paper Doll and Miss Cocky hailing from Columbia.

Refreshments and snacks were served inside the house and after the fashion show and guests were encouraged to participate in a silent auction of art the children made. Tents were also set up for people to shop local after the fashion show.

“Go out in the world and find your passion and help: whether it’s the soup kitchen, helping children, helping elderly people, whatever is just go out and help because so many people truly need it,” Wheeler said. “This world needs everybody to help and to be kind.”

The foundation does two volunteer trainings a year and donations can be made on their website at https://www.childandfamilyresourcefoundation.com/