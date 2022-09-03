Fast cars and friendship

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Cliff Seals and Gene Kea developed a friendship when they parked their RVs next to each other in the infield and that friendship sparked years ago is still going strong.

Seals is from Eastern North Carolina and Kea is from Swainsboro, Georgia. The two said they make an effort to check on each other throughout the year and they always park in the same spot — side by side.

Kea said he has been coming to Darlington Raceway races for 53 years. He says good clean fun is what keeps him coming back. “I am a race car fan that loves fast cars, good people, and a good time,” he said.

This is Seals' eighth year and he said he also enjoys the good time the races give. “I love racing and the camaraderie at the raceway,” he said. “It is always a good time.”

To Seals and Kea, a good friend is one who has your back, can laugh with you and can also share your pain.

“I would say that we are good friends even though we only see each other twice a year,’ Kea said. “Twice a year we meet up, talk, laugh and have a good time. That is what life is all about.”