Fayetteville man indicted in Florence carjacking

The complaint further alleges that officers also promptly reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for additional assistance upon discovering that a kidnapping had occurred.

Through these efforts, officers swiftly located the stolen vehicle in Lumberton at approximately 12:09 p.m. – less than two hours after the incident began.

Florence Police officers sent this information to the Lumberton Police Department, which sent officers to locate the vehicle, rescue the pastor, and arrest Wright, all without incident.

“At its core, the mission of this office is to work with our law enforcement partners to protect the people of South Carolina and elsewhere. The complaint and indictment here illustrate that when we do that, we can save lives,” said U.S. Attorney Ellis. “The swift, collaborative work of the Florence Police Department, the Lumberton Police Department, and the FBI likely prevented an even greater tragedy.”