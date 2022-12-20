FCSO deputies arrest LA man on drug, weapons charges

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 34-year old Los Angeles man Monday on drug and weapons charges following a traffic-stop on Interstate 95.

Sheldon Junior Alexander, 7032 Ramsgate Place, Los Angeles, is charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

Deputies assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Unit stopped Alexander’s vehicle at mile marker 157 on Interstate 95 for speeding. The traffic stop led to the discovery of approximately 118 pounds of cocaine, approximately $182,000 in cash and a handgun.

Deputies estimate the street value of the seized cocaine at $9 million.

Alexander is a native of Trinidad and in the country of illegally, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

At the time of his arrest, Alexander had been released on bond for a murder charge in California.

Alexander is being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bail hearing.