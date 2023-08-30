FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators have charged a Coward man with making bomb threats to Florence-Darlington Technical College.

Matthew Nathaniel Dennis, 22, of 4177 North Old Georgetown Road is charged with four counts of making a bomb threat, according to a sheriff's office release.

Starting Aug. 28 deputies responded to a series of bomb threats at the school in response to threats made to blow up the college.

Dennis is being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing, according to the release.