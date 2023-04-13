FLORENCE, S.C. – According to Indeed.com, more than 6,000 truck driving positions are available in South Carolina. Recognizing the demand for drivers, Florence-Darlington Technical College is expanding its current program to make it more accessible to its students.

“FDTC has historically enjoyed one of the strongest CDL training programs among all of the South Carolina technical colleges,” said Lauren Holland of FDTC. “We recently made some strategic decisions that will not only enhance our current CDL program, but which will permit us to expand locations and class schedules, in order to grow the number of CDL candidates we produce.”

FDTC currently offers this program on two of its six sites including its main campus in Florence and its site at the Continuum in Lake City. With this expansion, FDTC is looking to add at least one additional location, and to make evening and weekend classes available, as well.

“We know that individuals who obtain a CDL have immediate opportunities to gain employment, with good wages and benefits for their families,” Holland said. “Within the next few months, we plan to make available CDL classes on weekends and in the evenings. Currently our CDL classes are only offered during the daytime business hours.”

Holland said evening and weekend sections will open the doors for individuals who might currently be employed and are seeking to change their career path, but don’t have the time to come to classes during normal class hours.

With an emphasis on hands-on learning and road safety, the CDL program at FDTC requires 160 hours and can be completed in a short amount of time. Enrollment is on a rolling basis, and Holland expects with the new transition in scheduling, for new classes to begin every two weeks.

Along with classroom education, students in the CDL training program will get the opportunity to participate in hands-on training to strengthen their skills in: defensive driving, general maintenance procedures, accident prevention, and relevant safety regulations.

FDTC has partnered with Ancora Training to help make these course offerings a reality and to expand the available schedule of CDL classes.

“It is an honor to manage and help expand Florence-Darlington’s CDL training program to ensure more students can take advantage of the employment opportunities now available in the trucking industry,” Ancora’s Vice President of Client Operations Natalie Williams said. “There continues to be a huge demand for truck drivers across the nation, and companies are eager to hire licensed drivers. This program helps prepare students with the skills and knowledge that are foundational to a successful career as a professional driver.”

Ancora is an approved CDL training provider for the South Carolina Technical College System (SCTCS).