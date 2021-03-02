FDTC honors outstanding faculty, staff for 2021

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence-Darlington Technical College faculty and staff members have chosen their 2021 Outstanding Employees of the Year. Each year, FDTC faculty and staff members are invited to nominate three of their colleagues for the titles of Staff Member of the Year, Administrator of the Year and Faculty Member of the Year.

For 2021, Shelanda Deas is the FDTC Outstanding Staff Member. Deas is a Student Counselor with the College’s RUSH program.

Bob Garand, an administrator with the Online College, is FDTC’s Outstanding Administrator

Computer Technology Instructor JoAnn Mack is FDTC’s Outstanding Faculty Member.

Deas said she enjoys serving RUSH students at FDTC. RUSH (Removing Underserved Student Hurdles) is a federal grant program at FDTC.

Garand is a nearly 20-year veteran employee of FDTC and served as FDTC’s Bookstore Manager before taking an assignment with the Online College.

Mack teaches Computer Technology at the college and is the mother of three children. She has spent the last four years as a full-time instructor at FDTC.

“We are proud of our outstanding employees,” said Interim President Ed Bethea. “They all have a strong commitment to helping our students succeed at the college and in their future jobs.”