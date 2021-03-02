 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FDTC honors outstanding faculty, staff for 2021
0 comments

FDTC honors outstanding faculty, staff for 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence-Darlington Technical College faculty and staff members have chosen their 2021 Outstanding Employees of the Year. Each year, FDTC faculty and staff members are invited to nominate three of their colleagues for the titles of Staff Member of the Year, Administrator of the Year and Faculty Member of the Year.

For 2021, Shelanda Deas is the FDTC Outstanding Staff Member. Deas is a Student Counselor with the College’s RUSH program.

Bob Garand, an administrator with the Online College, is FDTC’s Outstanding Administrator

Computer Technology Instructor JoAnn Mack is FDTC’s Outstanding Faculty Member.

Deas said she enjoys serving RUSH students at FDTC. RUSH (Removing Underserved Student Hurdles) is a federal grant program at FDTC.

Garand is a nearly 20-year veteran employee of FDTC and served as FDTC’s Bookstore Manager before taking an assignment with the Online College.

Mack teaches Computer Technology at the college and is the mother of three children. She has spent the last four years as a full-time instructor at FDTC.

“We are proud of our outstanding employees,” said Interim President Ed Bethea. “They all have a strong commitment to helping our students succeed at the college and in their future jobs.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rhino calf takes first wobbly steps at Australian zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Florence man charged with catalytic converter thefts

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man faces nine counts of injury to property to obtain nonferrous metals in connection with theft of catalytic converters from vehicles on South Irby Street, East Howe Springs Road, Claussen Road and Pamplico Highway.

+13
Kelley’s Fine Arts raises money to help others through dance
Local News

Kelley’s Fine Arts raises money to help others through dance

FLORENCE, S.C. — Kelley’s Fine Arts dance studio takes pride in using dancing to bring love and support to those in need. For years, the dance studio has held dance concerts that give a “Sneak Peak” at its competition dance routines while raising money for a member of the dance family or for the community. This year, Sneak Peak 2021 was held on Jan. 30 at Camden High School.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert