FDTC lands dental hygiene grant

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College recently received a grant funded by the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation to support the goals of its Dental Hygiene program.

The purpose of the “Improving Oral Health Outcomes” grant is to expand the oral health care reach to South Carolina residents through increased free community dental events and updated dental equipment.

The grant will target three specific groups in the Pee Dee -- children, individuals referred from local free medical clinics, and any adult who needs an oral cancer screening.

“We look forward to expanding our reach within the community and are excited to be a resource that Florence and surrounding counties can lean on for free and quality dental care,” said Alicia Johnston, Dental Hygiene Program director.

The funding will pay for individuals to obtain free preventive dental treatment in FDTC's community dental clinic that is located in the Health Sciences Campus in downtown Florence, and it will also be used to update radiography machines, sterilization equipment, and student simulation equipment.