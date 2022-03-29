FDTC Nursing Program lands Duke Energy grant

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Nursing program at Florence-Darlington Technical College recently received a $25,000 grant from Duke Energy. The grant that was presented to the FDTC Educational Foundation will help fund scholarships as well as purchase classroom supplies.

Duke Energy has been a long-time partner of the college and has contributed to its growth and success. The grant funding will help Tech combat the national nursing shortage as it places more graduates into the workforce.

“I cannot thank Duke Energy enough for their continued support and this generous donation,” said Dr. Jermaine Ford, Tech president. “The funding will aid our nursing students as they pursue their dreams in the health care field. Student success is our primary goal, and partners like Duke Energy play a significant role.” Tech currently has an associate degree nursing program as well as a practical nursing program.

“You might not immediately think of Duke Energy when you think of nursing, but it’s a profession critical to our success,” said Mindy Taylor, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy. “At nuclear plants like Robinson, it’s imperative to have full-time nurses to complete the medical exams required by our regulator. Ensuring a quality pipeline of nurses in our community not only powers our community, but helps keep the power on, too.”

Graduates of the program at Tech are prepared to work in a variety of settings including hospitals, clinics and outpatient centers. Upon completion of the program, students are eligible for an associate degree in applied science and may apply to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nursing Practice. The nursing program is worth 68 credits, and it is five semesters long.

The practical nursing program graduates at Tech are also prepared to work in a variety of settings, and upon completion of the program, the students are eligible to apply to take the licensure boards for Licensed Practical Nursing Practice. The practical nursing program is three semesters long, and students will attain 48 credits.