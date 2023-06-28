LAKE CITY, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College Wednesday announced the the hire of Mary Kelley as the college’s new Director of the College’s Lake City Campus at the Continuum.

“There are so many opportunities for local students and adults in Lake City and I am excited to get started,” Kelley said.

Kelley’s responsibility will be to manage FDTC’s operations at the Continuum, increase the college’s visibility in the area, and help to drive enrollment growth at the location.

“It is an amazing time at FDTC and we are excited to announce our new FDTC Campus director at the continuum.” FDTC President Dr. Jermaine Ford said. “Student success and workforce development opportunities are our goal posts at FDTC and the hire of Ms. Kelley helps us to continue moving in that direction.”

Kelley comes to FDTC from the Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce where she has spent the last six years getting to know the community and local businesses. Her background includes more than 20 years of marketing, public relations, and economic development experience and she is a graduate of Samford University in Birmingham, AL, with a degree in public administration.

“We are excited for Mary Kelley to lead the FDTC team at the Continuum,” the Continuum Executive Director Jeanette Altman said. “FDTC is a key partner of the Continuum and having someone familiar with the community is valuable. We look forward to working with Mary to continue this important work in the Greater Lake City community.”

Kelley is a Florence County resident and lives with her husband, William Kelley and is the parent of two children, a daughter-in-law, and one grandson