FDTC's Ed Bethea receives inaugural Public Servant of the Year Award

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence-Darlington Technical College interim president Ed Bethea received the inaugural Public Servant of the Year Award at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Outlook Luncheon Thursday afternoon.

Francis Marion University President Fred Carter presented Bethea the award in the ballroom of the Florence Center.

"Thank you, Fred. I appreciate that a great deal," Bethea said after winning the award. "You said wonderful things. I don't think I deserve as much as you said."

During his introduction, Carter said Bethea's staff reported him to be a man of integrity and substance, the type of person who brings more to the table than he takes away, and a fair, honest and dedicated leader.

Carter used the development of the Continuum in Lake City as an example of Bethea's leadership.

Bethea joked that since he was appointed interim president in March 2018, he often follows Carter in speaking.

"That's a disaster for me, every time," Bethea said. "I'm not a great public speaker. This has caught me off-guard. Like my colleague [Small Business Person of the Year Award winner Drew Chaplin], I don't have anything prepared."