FDTC's Mack accepted into Faculty Academy for Teaching in Non-Traditional Fields
FDTC's Mack accepted into Faculty Academy for Teaching in Non-Traditional Fields

JoAnn Mack

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence-Darlington Technical College’s JoAnn Mack was recently accepted into the South Carolina Technical College System Faculty Academy for Teaching in Non-Traditional Fields.

Mack has been a full-time computer technology instructor in the Department of Business and Computer Technologies at Tech for more than four years. The competitive application process for the faculty academy was open to both, full-time and adjunct faculty from all 16 technical colleges within South Carolina. She was also Tech's Faculty Member of the Year for 2021.

“I will be participating in seven monthly training sessions facilitated by Engineer Inclusion,” said Mack. “These sessions will include one-on-one support to develop a plan based on data-driven strategies to address issues related to non-traditional programs.”

The Faculty Academy in Non-Traditional Fields is a practical, hands-on program that allows faculty to explore specific topics designed to recruit and retain students in non-traditional fields. This initiative will focus on non-traditional career and technical education fields as defined by the Perkins V legislation. A non-traditional field is one that is enrolled by less than 25% of a gender.

“I am very excited to have been chosen to participate in the Faculty Academy and to help establish a plan to increase enrollment and retention in our programs.” Mack said. “I am grateful for this opportunity.”

Computer technology at Tech falls under the category of being a non-traditional field. Mack will develop a plan, along with measurable outcomes to address issues related to non-traditional fields, with the goal of increasing enrollment and retention.

