Federal grand jury indicts suspect in Horry County kidnapping, Marion County slaying

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- A Federal Grand Jury in Columbia returned a multiple-count indictment in connection with a kidnapping and carjacking that started in Horry County, continued into North Carolina, and culminated in a murder in Marion County.

Dominique Devonah Brand, 29, of Marion, was charged in a three-count indictment with kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death, and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder. Brand could receive a sentence of up to life without the possibility of parole or death on all counts.

The indictment alleges that March 28, Brand entered the home of Mary Ann Elvington in Nichols and kidnapped her. The indictment further alleges that Brand forced Elvington to drive him in her 2012 Buick Lacrosse to Lake Waccamaw, N.C., and then back to Lakeview. There, according to the indictment, Brand forced Elvington into the back seat of the vehicle and he drove away with her in it.

It is alleged that, shortly thereafter, Brand shot and killed Elvington behind an abandoned grocery store at Zion Crossroads in Marion County. Brand then drove the vehicle to a wooded area behind a nightclub in Marion and abandoned it, according to the indictment.