Feleshia Nowlin named MUSC Health Florence Nurse of the Year

“It is a big deal for me,” she said. “I am humbled.”

An emotional Nowlin thanked her co-workers in the OR for nominating her.

“I love them all,” she said.

Nowlin started her career in 1995 at Bruce’s Hospital as a phlebotomist.

“I have been here ever since,” Nowlin said.

In 2001, Nowlin became a surgical technician, and in 2015, she received her nursing degree.

“I never thought I’d become a nurse,” Nowlin said.

She said it is her proudest accomplishment. She said it took a village to get her to this point and the recognition of Nurse of the Year.

“I feel honored and appreciated,” Nowlin said.

She said the past year has been especially tough for nurses, but they have made it. She said things are looking up.

In the nomination, Nowlin was praised for her work during the pandemic and being one of the first to volunteer to do testing and give the vaccine at mass clinics.