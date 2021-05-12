Feleshia Nowlin named MUSC Health Florence Nurse of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. — MUSC Health Florence Medical Center held its annual Nursing Recognition Ceremony on Wednesday. Several awards were presented including the 2021 Nurse of the Year award to Feleshia Nowlin, RN, Operating Room.
Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic. A virtual Nursing Recognition Ceremony was a welcome change this year.
Interim chief executive officer Tom Crawford praised all the nurses who were able to attend and those unable to be in person at the ceremony for being “Healthcare Heroes.” He said a pandemic wasn’t needed to “call all y’all heroes.” He said every day MUSC Health Florence nurses are saving lives and are truly heroes.
“We appreciated all of you,” he said.
”It’s a great time to celebrate our nurses’ accomplishments,” said Costa Cockfield, chief nursing officer at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.
She said MUSC Health Florence nurses are a compassionate group of people who are making a positive contribution to the lives of others.
“You bring hope and light,” she said.
Eighteen nurses were nominated for Nurse of the Year.
Nowlin said she was surprised that she was even nominated but even more so that she was named Nurse of the Year.
“It is a big deal for me,” she said. “I am humbled.”
An emotional Nowlin thanked her co-workers in the OR for nominating her.
“I love them all,” she said.
Nowlin started her career in 1995 at Bruce’s Hospital as a phlebotomist.
“I have been here ever since,” Nowlin said.
In 2001, Nowlin became a surgical technician, and in 2015, she received her nursing degree.
“I never thought I’d become a nurse,” Nowlin said.
She said it is her proudest accomplishment. She said it took a village to get her to this point and the recognition of Nurse of the Year.
“I feel honored and appreciated,” Nowlin said.
She said the past year has been especially tough for nurses, but they have made it. She said things are looking up.
In the nomination, Nowlin was praised for her work during the pandemic and being one of the first to volunteer to do testing and give the vaccine at mass clinics.
Cockfield said Nowlin’s nomination cited her as being at “the top of her class” in nursing school. It said she is a “tireless teacher,” “calm, cool and collected” under pressure, “promotes a positive and safe environment” in the workplace, is “creative and innovative” and every patient becomes part of her family.
Nowlin lives in Florence with her husband, Ron. They have two children, Peyton Nowlin and Mia Nowlin.
Others honored during the ceremony were Loren Graham, RN MICU, 2020 Palmetto Gold Recipient; Jessie Singletary, PCT, 7th floor, Nursing Support Champion; Ann North, director, Infection Prevention & Control, Nursing Leadership Champion; and Dr. Fadi Seif, Physician Friend of Nursing.
Also recognized were Daisy Award 2020 winners – Harriet Fore, RN, 8th; Kaisha Giles, RN, 5th’ and Mya Simmons, RN, 7th – and Rising Stars – Kayla Haas, RN, ED; Tarryn Logsdon, RN, MICU; Yessenia Marquez, RN, 4th; Da’Masha Ragin, RN, IMCU; Shana Richardson, RN, 8th; and Nickol Parrott, RN, Labor and Delivery.
The Dr. Frank B. Lee Sr. Unit of the Year award was presented by Rami Zebian, chief medical officer, to the Medical Intensive Care Unit. MICU is a 12-bed unit that was on the front line of care for COVID patients during the past year, said Cockfield.
Trish McLeod, assistant chief nursing officer, and Darlene Fulton, director, 8th floor, also assisted Crawford and Cockfield in presenting the award.
The Rev. Stan Sullivan gave the invocation.
Nominees for awards:
Nursing Support Champion – Brenda Barr, Kimberly Cribb, Joann Brown, Kelsey Carter, Tasheema McCray and Annie Faye Singleton
Nursing Leadership Champion – Mary Hinds and George Moxham
Physician Friend of Nursing – Dr. Aubrey Bethel, Dr. Stephen Dersch, Dr. Abdallah Kamouh, Dr. Vincent Scott and Dr. Mohamad Zein
Nurse of the Year – LaChion Brown, Felicia Dukes, Regina Dutton, Stephanie Fountain, Crystal Fulgencio, Kaisha Giles, Marilyn Harrison, Gaye Lee, Taylor Lewis, Maryann Lougheed, Monica Moses, Bridget Oliver, Ray Parnell, Mahanee Sermon, Amanda Webster, Jameca Williamson and Christina Young.