Fellows in Education program launches seventh year

FLORENCE, SC – — Now in its seventh year, the Fellows in Education program gives business and community leaders a unique behind-the-scenes look into Florence 1 schools.

The program, a School Foundation, Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, and Florence 1 Schools partnership, is designed to give its members a close look at day-to-day school operations.

“We are thrilled that the Fellows in Education program is now in its seventh year,” said Debbie Hyler, executive director of The School Foundation. “Having the opportunity to visit the classrooms affords our community leaders a better understanding of today’s technology and programs designed to provide our students with the skills needed to enter the workforce. The foundation is proud to have the opportunity to showcase the numerous grants we have funded throughout the years.”

“Each year the Chamber looks forward to working with The School Foundation and Florence 1 Schools on this joint project,” said Michael Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. “The Fellows in Education experience has grown to be popular with area business and community leaders. It certainly has served its purpose by creating a community of educational ambassadors that can share firsthand knowledge of our local student proficiencies and educator experiences.”

Florence 1 Superintendent Richard O’Malley expressed his views about the program.

“The Fellows program helps provide cohesive districtwide and communitywide communication and is re-energizing collaborations with our business community. I am excited about the opportunities this program provides.”

Organizers of the program say the ultimate goal of Fellows in Education is to create a large group of local leaders who will be able to collaborate with policymakers and community members in developing better education policies in the local community.

An orientation meeting for the program was held on Tuesday. The first of nine sessions will begin on Sept. 13 and sessions will be held thereafter each month through the month of May at various Florence 1 schools.

Members of the three-way partnership have sought community and business leaders whom they believe are civic-minded supporters of the need for expansion of local educational resources.

Members of this year’s Fellows in Education Program include:

Emily Adams – McLeod Health

Dr. Natasha Addison – High School to Infinity

Jay Bishop – Duke Energy

Stephanie Bosch – Florence County Economic Development Partnership

Dr. Gloria Bracey – F1S Board of Trustees

Chris Day – Morning News

Sarah Duby – Assurant

Pam Edwards – ThermoFisher Scientific

Dr. Jermaine Ford – Florence-Darlington Technical College

Kate Glass – Francis Marion University PAC

Jay Hinesley – MUSC Health – Florence Medical Center

Debbie Hyler – The School Foundation

Julie Jebaily – Jebaily Properties

Uschi Jeffcoat – Florence County Museum

AJ Jones – Florence Toyota

Mathew Langston – Truist

Terry Martin – McCall Farms

Glaceria Mason – Diversity Works Magazine

Sara McIver – PGBA-BCBSSC

Michael Miller – Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce

Darryl Morris – Pee Dee Food Service

David Mullins – First Reliance

Chip Munn – Signature Wealth

Richard O’Malley – Florence 1 Schools

Richard Rowlett – Field Fastener

J. Lawrence Smith – Smith Funeral Home/City Council

Carin Spears – HopeHealth

Sarah Sweeney – United Way

Mindy Taylor – Duke Energy

Jon Weiss – Adams Outdoor Advertising

Georgiana Wester – Parent

Joan Wilson-Pringle – Retired – Social Security Administration