Female brewers in fighting discrimination by making beer

Tidal Creek staff began working on the beer at the end of December. All four staff members working on the beer were women: head brewer Jordan Skeen, Garrity, beer cellar worker Leah Antonelli and bartender Amanda Post.

“All of us have experienced a lot of misogynistic behaviors in this industry,” Garrity said. “It is frustrating to know that people are still acting like that to this day. I’ve had people come to the bar and they would rather have a man tell them about our beers, and they would rather ask men for their opinions when I’m probably one of the better qualified ones behind the bar to tell them.”

Making Brave Noise is just the latest step in Tidal Creek owner Dara Liberatore’s efforts to make her business a place that’s welcoming for everyone. The bar has Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ Pride flags outside. Liberatore also doesn’t tolerate customers being rude to her staff and is known to leave dinner parties to deal with problems at the bar.