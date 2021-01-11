Fetal heartbeat bill looms before South Carolina Senate

The concern of a Democratic filibuster is less of an issue headed into the 2021 session because the Republicans gained three Senate seats and one House seat in the 2020 general election.

There is also pressure from conservative groups for the Senate to pass the bill. South Carolina's Conservative Future, a group founded by former Republican gubernatorial candidate John Warren, debuted a video and announced a digital campaign to encourage citizens to tell their senators to vote for the bill.

Also, there is another bill, the South Carolina Stands for Life Act, that includes the fetal heartbeat bill along with provisions barring dismemberment abortions, requiring informed consent on chemical abortions, and that would instantly ban all abortions should the Supreme Court vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Roe v. Wade was a 1973 Supreme Court decision that held that a complete ban on abortions was unconstitutional but that states may reasonably restrict access to abortions.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has said repeatedly that he would sign a bill approved by both chambers the minute it hits his desk.

It is not known what would happen once the bill was signed by McMaster and the law went into effect.

A lawsuit from a pro-choice group would be a certainty if the bill goes into effect and that case would ultimately land in the Supreme Court. Currently, the Supreme Court is seen as having a 6 to 3 conservative majority but there have been discussions among the Democrats to expand the number of justices on the court. It's unlikely that this would happen before the 2022 mid-term elections (the majority is too close in the Senate) but could happen if the Democrats win more seats in the mid-terms.

