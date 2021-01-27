Fetal heartbeat bill receives second of three approvals from South Carolina Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The fetal heartbeat bill is one step closer to becoming law in South Carolina.
The South Carolina Senate voted 29 to 17 to approve the bill on second reading. The bill would prevent a woman from getting an abortion once a heartbeat has been detected.
The vote broke down largely on a partisan basis with all Republicans except Sen. Sandy Senn voting in favor of the bill and all Democrats voting against the bill. The Pee Dee's senators were no exception to this rule. Republicans Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. and Greg Hembree voted in favor. Democrats Ronnie Sabb, Gerald Malloy, Kent Williams, and Kevin L. Johnson voted no.
The bill would prevent a woman from getting an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected unless the woman is classified under certain exceptions including rape, incest, or fetal abnormalities.
According to articles on Medical News Today and LiveScience, a fetal heartbeat usually begins around six weeks into a pregnancy. An article on What to Expect adds that the heart muscle begins to develop in the fourth week of a pregnancy and that the forming heart may begin to beat erratically within the fifth week of a pregnancy.
Assuming that the ban would begin at the sixth week of pregnancy, the number of abortions would be lowered by about half. According to statistics from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, in 2019, there were 5,101 abortions — up from 4,646 in 2018 — approximately 45.5% of which are estimated to have occurred during the first six weeks of a pregnancy. Approximately 53.9% of abortions in the state took place within seven to 13 weeks.
The Senate voted to add the exceptions to the bill for rape and incest on Tuesday. It voted 22-11 — the Democrats largely did not vote — earlier Wednesday afternoon to add the exception for fetal abnormalities.
The third and final reading of the bill is scheduled for Thursday when the Senate reconvenes.
If approved by the Senate, the bill will go to the House for approval. Approval should not be an issue in the House as the body approved a similar bill in 2020.
However, Sen. Marlon Kimpson, a Democrat from Charleston, raised a potential issue during a speech before the vote Wednesday afternoon. He asked what would happen if the House approves a bill without the medical exceptions added by the Senate on Wednesday.
The bill would likely go to a conference committee of members from each body to work out a compromise bill.
Gov. Henry McMaster has already said he will immediately sign any fetal heartbeat bill that makes it to his desk.
A lawsuit from a pro-choice group would be a certainty if the bill goes into effect and that case would ultimately land in the Supreme Court. Currently, the Supreme Court is seen as having a 6 to 3 conservative majority, but there have been discussions among some Democrats to expand the number of justices on the court.