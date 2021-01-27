Fetal heartbeat bill receives second of three approvals from South Carolina Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The fetal heartbeat bill is one step closer to becoming law in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Senate voted 29 to 17 to approve the bill on second reading. The bill would prevent a woman from getting an abortion once a heartbeat has been detected.

The vote broke down largely on a partisan basis with all Republicans except Sen. Sandy Senn voting in favor of the bill and all Democrats voting against the bill. The Pee Dee's senators were no exception to this rule. Republicans Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. and Greg Hembree voted in favor. Democrats Ronnie Sabb, Gerald Malloy, Kent Williams, and Kevin L. Johnson voted no.

The bill would prevent a woman from getting an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected unless the woman is classified under certain exceptions including rape, incest, or fetal abnormalities.

According to articles on Medical News Today and LiveScience, a fetal heartbeat usually begins around six weeks into a pregnancy. An article on What to Expect adds that the heart muscle begins to develop in the fourth week of a pregnancy and that the forming heart may begin to beat erratically within the fifth week of a pregnancy.