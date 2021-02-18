Fetal heartbeat bill signed into law, immediately challenged in court

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster hadn't even signed the fetal heartbeat bill into law before Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and the Greenville Women's Clinic filed a lawsuit to stop the abortion-limiting law from taking effect.

Jenny Black, president of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic told the Associated Press that the law that would prevent a woman from getting an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected — the heart begins to beat during weeks five or six of a pregnancy – unless the pregnancy falls under certain exceptions like rape or incest is "blatantly unconstitutional."

Assuming that the ban would begin at the sixth week of pregnancy, the number of abortions would be lowered by approximately half. According to statistics from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, in 2019, there were 5,101 abortions — up from 4,646 in 2018 — approximately 45.5% of which are estimated to have occurred during the first six weeks of a pregnancy. Approximately 53.9% of abortions in the state took place within seven to 13 weeks.

She added that state bills enacted to restrict or ban abortion were absurd.