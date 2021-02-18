Fetal heartbeat bill signed into law, immediately challenged in court

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster hadn't even signed the fetal heartbeat bill into law before Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and the Greenville Women's Clinic filed a lawsuit to stop the abortion-limiting law from taking effect.
Jenny Black, president of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic told the Associated Press that the law that would prevent a woman from getting an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected — the heart begins to beat during weeks five or six of a pregnancy – unless the pregnancy falls under certain exceptions like rape or incest is "blatantly unconstitutional."
Assuming that the ban would begin at the sixth week of pregnancy, the number of abortions would be lowered by approximately half. According to statistics from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, in 2019, there were 5,101 abortions — up from 4,646 in 2018 — approximately 45.5% of which are estimated to have occurred during the first six weeks of a pregnancy. Approximately 53.9% of abortions in the state took place within seven to 13 weeks.
She added that state bills enacted to restrict or ban abortion were absurd.
In the suit, Planned Parenthood and the women's clinic argue that the new law violates nearly five decades of precedent. They also argue that a high rate of women, especially African Americans, die during or immediately after childbirth in South Carolina. The abortion ban would fall hardest on low-income women, who wouldn't be able to travel to a nearby state where abortion is still permitted.
Alan Wilson, South Carolina attorney general, said he was aware of the lawsuit and that he would vigorously defend the law because nothing was more important than protecting life.
McMaster signed the bill into effect Thursday afternoon after the South Carolina Senate and House of Representatives ratified the bill Thursday morning.
The new law also allow for the person performing an abortion to be charged with a felony that could result in up to two years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
The House voted 74 to 39 earlier Thursday morning to approve the bill on third and final reading.
The Pee Dee's House delegation largely voted the same as they did on the second reading of the bill held Wednesday except Jay Jordan did not vote and Robert Williams voted against the bill.
The House voted 79 to 35 to approve the bill on second reading Wednesday.
House Speaker Jay Lucas, Phillip Lowe, Jay Jordan and Lucas Atkinson voted in favor of the bill.
South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus Chair Pat Henegan, Terry Alexander, Roger Kirby, and Cezar McKnight voted against the bill.
Robert Williams and Jackie "Coach" Hayes did not vote.
The bill was approved by the Senate in late January by a 29-17 vote on the second reading and a 30-13 vote on the third and final reading.
State Sens. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. and Greg Hembree voted in favor the bill on second and third readings. State Sen. Kent Williams voted against the bill on second reading and in favor the bill on third reading. Assistant Senate Majority Leader Ronnie Sabb, Gerald Malloy and Kevin L. Johnson voted against the bill both times.
The bill was referred to the House and its judiciary committee after the Senate vote. That committee voted 15-8 to recommend the bill on Feb. 9, setting up Wednesday's second reading of the bill, Thursday's third and final reading, McMaster's signing ceremony and the lawsuit being filed.
It is possible that the case filed Thursday could be consolidated with other cases filed against other states that have enacted abortion-limited laws by the Supreme Court.
Some conservatives and other supporters of more restrictive abortion laws hope that the Supreme Court — it has a six-to-three conservative majority — would act to overturn Roe v. Wade case that declared that states could not unreasonably restrict a woman's access to an abortion or at least determine that the laws of states don't unreasonably restrict access to an abortion.
The Associated Press also contributed to this report.