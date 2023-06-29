FLORENCE, S.C. – United Way of Florence County has said when all was said and done, a golf event hosted in May by Florence-area manufacturer Field Fastener, contributed more than $13,000 for United Way’s community initiatives.

Field Fastener Site Leader Rich Rowlett said the company plans to make the golf “playday” an annual event as part of its overall effort to support nonprofit organizations and community improvement initiatives.

“All of us at Field Fastener are committed, individually and as a company, to making a positive difference in our community, whether we are giving our time or our financial support,” Rowlett said. “This event was a fun way to do that, and we hope to see participation and fundraising grow year after year.”

A number of other area businesses participated in the tournament, including Pepsi Cola of Florence, Pee Dee Food Service, McLeod Health, Assurant, Duke Energy, ACS Technologies, First Bank, Niagara Bottling, ICG, Wells Fargo, W. Lee Flowers, West Rock, Finklea, Hendrick & Blake, LLC, Cale Yarborough Honda, Harbor Freight and Jordan and Sons Plumbing, Avalotis, among others.

“Rich and the team have such a big heart for community and truly embody the values of both of our organizations,” said Cameron Packett, president of United Way of Florence County. "We are grateful for their enthusiasm for this community and their diligence in improving the lives of all of us who live here.”

In addition to sponsoring this year’s golf event, Field Fastener conducts an annual workplace campaign for United Way of Florence County that has 100 percent employee participation. The company also volunteers for United Way of Florence County, contributes to its Shop for a Good Cause fundraising initiative and participates in clothing hauls, which supply nonprofit organizations with essential clothing items for those in need.

Rowlett also serves as a member of United Way of Florence County’s Board of Directors.

Money was raised for the organization through golf teams, sponsorships, hospitality tents and silent auction items.