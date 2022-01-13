Field joins Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce

FLORENCE, S.C. — Field cut the ribbon and joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce in a ceremony Wednesday at its Florence Facility on Otis Way.

Field is a fastener distributor that offers engineering assistance and looks for ways to help companies cut their costs, said Rich Rowlett, site leader for the Florence operations.

"We want to supply your parts," Rowlett told chamber ambassadors who turned out for the event.

Field is an Illinois company with worldwide operations that does more than $100 million a year in business. Each employee is given a copy of the book, "The Go Giver," to read and discuss with his or her site leader.

The company has a budget line that tells how much the company will donate each year to charities and gives each employee 40 hours of paid time off every year to volunteer with organizations, Rowlett said.

The Florence office located here to serve Otis Elevator and take advantage of transportation options to serve other large clients in Georgia and the East Coast.