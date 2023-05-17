FLORENCE- — Fifth-graders at Delmae Elementary School bested bankers from First Reliance Bank in a Jeopardy-style trivia contest on Wednesday.

The “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?” event is an annual tradition for both Delmae Elementary School and First Reliance Bank. As in most years, the students soared to victory over the adults.

“We won one year,” said Mary Neale Fowler. She works at First Reliance Bank and attends the event each year.

The bank has been partnering with the school to put the event on for the past five years, but the two’s connections go far beyond. Fowler said she often helps out at the school when she can and has been doing so since her child, now an adult, attended the school.

Although all of the fifth-grade classes were in attendance, only one student from each was chosen to be a representative in the trivia game.

Each side took turns picking categories, then answering a question from those categories. If one side got the question wrong, the other side got the chance to answer it correctly for the points.

Both teams were close at the start, but the students quickly took the lead and held it until Final Jeopardy, when both teams got to wager their points in a chance to double them.

Even though the bankers bet all their points and got the question right, doubling their points, it was not enough to topple the students, who bet relatively few of their points but also got the question right.

Most questions covered math, science, art, English and social studies, but one category, called “around town,” was seemingly thrown in just for the bankers to have a chance.

As the students filed out to go back to class, the bankers handed out candy to the students.