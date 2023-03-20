FLORENCE, S.C. — At only his fifth week on the job, Florence County Administrator Kevin Yokim already knows what he wants to be known for.

“If there’s any word that I hope will mark my tenure with Florence County, it’s communication,” Yokim said. “With staff, with elected and appointed officials, you’ve got to have open lines of communication. If you are inaccessible, that just doesn’t work.”

Yokim is keeping busy, but not because he is surprised by anything, he said. After 23 and a half years as Florence County’s finance director, he said he understands the county’s government well.

He has been busy meeting everyone he can, from his direct reports to the county employees at Lynches River County Park.

“I’ve been going around to all the various departments, not taking any more than five minutes at each department, but introducing myself and thanking them for what they do for the county. When’s the last time they got thanked as a county employee?” he said.

These meetings are mostly one-time affairs, but more regular meetings are scheduled for department heads and his direct reports to make sure there is frequent and open two-way communication.

In his meetings, culture has been a common thread.

“We can strategize and make plans all we want. If we don’t have the right culture, it's going to be difficult to carry out those plans,” he said.

Yokim is trying to build a culture of public service and servant leadership within the county government, which he said will help employees keep in mind who they really work for: the voters and taxpayers.

“We’re in the business of public service. What’s our mission statement? ‘People serving people,’” he said. “Whatever we can do to serve the people.”