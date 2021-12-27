 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fight over dog leads to deadly South Carolina shooting
0 Comments

Fight over dog leads to deadly South Carolina shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — An argument over a dog led to a deadly South Carolina shooting on Sunday, officials said.

Errick E. Walker was shot in the chest in a mobile home park near Newberry, officials told The State of Columbia.

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Jerod Johnathan Blake, who was a neighbor of the 36-year-old Walker. The men had argued over a dog and Blake then fatally shot Walker around 2 a.m. Sunday, deputies said.

Deputies found Blake and arrested him, charging with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime. Bail was denied and Blake remained jailed on Monday, jail records show.

An autopsy on Walker's body is scheduled for this week.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how to get your hands on an at-home COVID test

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert