Fight over dog leads to deadly South Carolina shooting

NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — An argument over a dog led to a deadly South Carolina shooting on Sunday, officials said.
Errick E. Walker was shot in the chest in a mobile home park near Newberry, officials told The State of Columbia.
Deputies arrested 38-year-old Jerod Johnathan Blake, who was a neighbor of the 36-year-old Walker. The men had argued over a dog and Blake then fatally shot Walker around 2 a.m. Sunday, deputies said.
Deputies found Blake and arrested him, charging with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime. Bail was denied and Blake remained jailed on Monday, jail records show.
An autopsy on Walker's body is scheduled for this week.
