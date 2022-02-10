Fighting down over 80% in Florence One Schools

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When the board discussed the policy in November, it ignited criticism directed at the board and O'Malley including allegations that the policy was racist because the majority of students fighting were African American.

O'Malley told the board in November that 86% of the fights in the district involved African Americans.

A community meeting to discuss the new policy was held days before the board considered final approval of the policy. Several parents and community members, including state Senate candidate Suzanne La Rochelle, spoke in opposition to the policy at the December meeting.

And on Dec. 9, the board voted 6-3 to approve the policy over shouts from those attending the meeting. The six yes votes were cast by the white members of the board: Chairman Porter Stewart, Vice Chairwoman Trisha Caudler, Secretary Bryan Chapman, Kimrey-Ann Haughn, Barry Townsend and Davy Gregg. The three no votes were cast by the African American members: Elder Alexis Pipkins Sr., the Rev. E.J. McIver and John Galloway.