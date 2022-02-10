Fighting down over 80% in Florence One Schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Even discussing a zero-tolerance for fighting policy seems to have an effect on the level of violence in Florence One Schools.
Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, presented information to the board Thursday evening showing that fighting in the district is down 80.92% from the 46 days before the district's board discussed the policy for the first time.
Under the policy, students can be expelled for fighting.
O'Malley provided the Morning News a chart showing from Aug. 31 to Nov. 11, the date the board first discussed the policy, there were 173 fights in the district's middle and high schools and from Nov. 12 to Feb. 7, the next 46 days after the initial meeting, there were a total of 33 fights in the district's middle and high schools.
"I appreciate the board taking a hard stand, saying enough is enough and moving forward," O'Malley said.
The largest decreases were at Wilson High School and John W. Moore Middle School. Fights at Wilson decreased by 94.4%, from 36 fights to two. Fights at Moore decreased by 81%, from 21 fights to four. Every school in the district saw at least a decrease of 68.8% which was the decrease at West Florence High School (16 fights to five fights).
When the board discussed the policy in November, it ignited criticism directed at the board and O'Malley including allegations that the policy was racist because the majority of students fighting were African American.
O'Malley told the board in November that 86% of the fights in the district involved African Americans.
A community meeting to discuss the new policy was held days before the board considered final approval of the policy. Several parents and community members, including state Senate candidate Suzanne La Rochelle, spoke in opposition to the policy at the December meeting.
And on Dec. 9, the board voted 6-3 to approve the policy over shouts from those attending the meeting. The six yes votes were cast by the white members of the board: Chairman Porter Stewart, Vice Chairwoman Trisha Caudler, Secretary Bryan Chapman, Kimrey-Ann Haughn, Barry Townsend and Davy Gregg. The three no votes were cast by the African American members: Elder Alexis Pipkins Sr., the Rev. E.J. McIver and John Galloway.
"We initially put the policy in place because, quite frankly, we had a problem with violence in Florence and it was beginning to creep into our schools," O'Malley said. He said the 253 fights the district had in the year before the board discussed the policy would mean almost three fights in every school every day. "That's not normal. That's not what we expect. School's supposed to be the safest place for students and we needed to address that."
O'Malley added that the district did not want to get into a position where something bad happened and people were asking why the district did not do anything or in a position where the 253 fights were the new normal.
Several people commented about the policy during the public comment portion of the meeting with most arguing that the district needed to make mental health and counseling services available and make more second chance opportunities available.
O'Malley agreed the district needed to do better in these areas but added that the policy was still necessary for the safety of the students who weren't fighting.