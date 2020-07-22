FLORENCE, S.C. — The special election to fill the remaining two years of the term of late Florence County Councilman James T. Schofield will be held during the general election on Nov. 3.
Filing in the election for County Council District 8 will open at noon on Tuesday, July 28, and close at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Any candidate seeking the nomination of a political party for the seat must file at the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission office located 219 Third Loop Rd. between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. during the filing period. Candidates will be required to fill out a statement of intention of candidacy with the elections commission and financial disclosures with the South Carolina Ethics Commission.
County Council District 8 is a roughly square-shaped area located south and west of downtown Florence.
The fee to file is $335.42. Filing fees are paid at the time of filing by candidates seeking the nomination of a party nominating by primary. Filing fee checks should be made payable to the appropriate state political party. A candidate seeking the nomination of a party nominating by convention does not pay a filing fee.
If a primary is necessitated by more than one candidate seeking the nomination of a political party, it would be held from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.,Tuesday, Aug. 18.
The precincts to vote include Florence Wards 6-8, 11-12, 14-15, and South Florence 1.
Florence Ward 6 will vote at the Child Development Center (Old Royall Elementary School) located at 1400 Woods Rd. Florence Ward 7 will vote at Royall Elementary School located at 1101 Cheraw Dr. Florence Ward 8 will vote at Briggs Elementary School located at 1012 Congaree Dr. Florence Ward 11 will vote at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center or Barnes Street Recreation Center located on Barnes Street, Florence Ward 12 will vote at the Florence Bible Chapel located at 1400 Second Loop Rd., Florence Ward 14 will vote at the Church at Sandhurst located at 1140 Third Loop Rd. Florence Ward 15 will vote at McLaurin Elementary School located at 1400 McMillian Lane. And South Florence 1 will vote at the Florence County Public Service Building located at 2685 South Irby St.
Any necessary runoff elections would be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Any person wishing to vote in these primaries and runoffs must be registered by Sunday, July 19. Voter registration by mail applications will be accepted if postmarked by Monday, July 20.
Schofield, a Republican, passed away last Saturday evening after a battle with a long illness.
For more information about filing or the schedule for the election, contact the elections commission at 843-665-3094.
