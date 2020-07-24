FLORENCE, S.C. — Filing will open on July 31 and close on Aug. 14 for candidates seeking five seats on the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees.
Filing will open at noon on July 31 and close at the same time on Aug. 14 for seats 1, 2, 4, 5 and 7 on the nonpartisan board.
Seat 1 is held by Barry Townsend. The district includes the southwestern most portion of the district.
Seat 2 is held by John Galloway. The district includes portions of east and south Florence.
Seat 4 is held by Elder Alexis Pipkins Sr. The district includes the northern and northeastern-most portions of the district.
Seat 5 is held by board Secretary Artie Buxton. The district includes a v-shaped area in west Florence.
And Seat 7 is held by Chairman S. Porter Stewart II. It includes a square portion of the western part of the city of Florence.
All five seats will be elected to four-year terms.
Filing will take place at the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission at 219 Third Loop Road.
Filing also opens for Seats 2, 4A, 5, and 7A on the Florence Three Board of Trustees at the district office in Lake City, Seats 3 and 6 (at-large) on the Florence Five Board of Trustees at the district office in Johnsonville, Lake City City Council Districts 2,4, and 5 at the Lake City City Hall, and two at-large seats on the South Lynches Fire District board at the district office in Lake City.
All of the seats except the Florence Five school board seats are for four-year terms. The Florence Five seats are for three-year terms.
The Lake City City Council seats have a $150 filing fee. Checks may be made out to the city.
Also opening are two at-large seats on the Lynches Lake/Camp Branch Watershed board for four-year terms and three on the Salem Watershed board for four-year terms.
Filing for these seats takes place at the Elections Commission.
For more information about filing contact, call the elections commission at 843-665-3094.
