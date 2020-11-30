Filing opens for Florence City Council special elections

FLORENCE, S.C. — Filing opened on Monday afternoon to fill two vacant seats on the Florence City Council.
Democrat LaShonda NeSmith Jackson and Republican William Schofield filed to run for the City Council District 1 seat being vacated by newly elected Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin.
“I’ve been doing the work and will continue to do the work if elected to office," NeSmith Jackson said in a news release announcing her intention to file Monday. "I will then have a larger platform to accomplish what need to be accomplished for the people.”
Republicans Bryan Braddock, John Sweeney and Glynn F. Willis filed for the City Council District 3 seat being vacated by newly elected Florence City Councilman Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II.
Schofield, Braddock, Sweeney and Willis filed at a ceremony held at noon Monday at the Florence County Republican headquarters on West Palmetto Street.
Republican Steve Byrd, who is also seeking the District 3 seat, did not attend the filing event due to another commitment but said he still plans to file.
State code mandates that filing begin at noon on the third Friday following the vacancies in office and remain open for eight days.
Myers Ervin was sworn into her new role on Thursday, Nov. 12. She was elected during the Nov. 3 general election over Braddock. She defeated fellow city council member George D. Jebaily in a primary runoff. Barry McFadden did not advance to the runoff.
Brand was sworn into office on Thursday, Nov. 19. He was elected to fill the remaining two years of the term of late County Councilman James Schofield − William's father − in a special election held on the same date as the Nov. 3 general election. Brand defeated William Schofield and Randy Propps in the Republican primary for the seat and Rev. Amiri Hooker in the general election to win the seat.
This would make the special elections scheduled for seven days apart, but another provision in state code allows the county board of voter registration and elections to hold the filing, primaries, runoffs and general elections for both at the same time.
Thus, filing for both seats was scheduled to begin at noon on Friday.
However, the county offices were closed Friday, meaning the filing dates began on Monday and end at noon on Monday, Dec. 7.
The primary election is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2021 and with any needed runoffs scheduled for two weeks later. The general election would be held on March 30.
