Filing opens for Florence City Council special elections

FLORENCE, S.C. — Filing opened on Monday afternoon to fill two vacant seats on the Florence City Council.

Democrat LaShonda NeSmith Jackson and Republican William Schofield filed to run for the City Council District 1 seat being vacated by newly elected Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin.

“I’ve been doing the work and will continue to do the work if elected to office," NeSmith Jackson said in a news release announcing her intention to file Monday. "I will then have a larger platform to accomplish what need to be accomplished for the people.”

Republicans Bryan Braddock, John Sweeney and Glynn F. Willis filed for the City Council District 3 seat being vacated by newly elected Florence City Councilman Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II.

Schofield, Braddock, Sweeney and Willis filed at a ceremony held at noon Monday at the Florence County Republican headquarters on West Palmetto Street.

Republican Steve Byrd, who is also seeking the District 3 seat, did not attend the filing event due to another commitment but said he still plans to file.

State code mandates that filing begin at noon on the third Friday following the vacancies in office and remain open for eight days.