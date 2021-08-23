Filing opens for three Florence Four school board seats

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Filing opened Monday for seats on the Florence Four School District board of trustees.

Filing for three seats on the board will continue until noon on Friday, Sept. 3. Filing will take place at the Florence County Voter Registration and Election Board office, located at 219 Third Loop Rd.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order ordering the election for the three seats on Friday after being requested to do so by Florence Four board Chairwoman Lillie Mae Joe.

The seats are vacant because an election was not held to fill them in 2020.

The election of three school board members was canceled following an email sent by South Carolina Department of Education Legal Counsel Cathy Hazelwood to David Alford, then director of the Florence County election board on July 27, 2020.

She said that the department did not want to hold a special election because the district was unable to afford it.

“We are nearly certain that Florence One and Four will consolidate in school year 2021, which makes a nine-month term for school board members who have no authority in the district imprudent,” Hazelwood said in her email.