Filing opens Wednesday for city council, county council, other seats

FLORENCE, S.C. — Filing will open at noon Wednesday for four seats on the Florence City Council, five seats on the Florence County Council and two countywide offices.

On the Florence City Council, the seats representing Districts 1 (parts of west, northwest and north Florence), 2 (parts of north and east Florence) and 3 (south and west Florence) and an at-large seat are up for election.

The District 1 seat is held by Republican William Schofield. Schofield has announced a run for County Council District 8. Democrats James "Big Man" Kennedy and Isaac Wilson have announced campaigns for the Democratic nomination.

The District 2 seat is held by Democrat Pat Gibson-Hye Moore.

The District 3 seat is held by Republican Bryan Braddock. Braddock has announced plans to seek reelection.

The at-large seat is held by Democrat George Jebaily.

The filing fee is $633. Filing must be done at the Florence County Election office at 219 Third Loop Road.

On the Florence County Council, the election will be for seats representing Districts 1 (Lake City, Olanta, Scranton), 3 (parts of north, northwest, and west Florence), 6 (Mars Bluff, eastern Florence County), 7 (parts of north and east Florence and northern Florence County) and 8 (parts of south and west Florence).

District 1 is represented by Democrat Jason Springs. Springs announced his reelection bid Saturday.

District 3 is represented by Democrat Al Bradley.

District 6 is represented by Republican Toney Moore.

District 7 is represented by Democrat Waymon Mumford.

District 8 is represented by Republican Buddy Brand. Brand and Schofield have indicated campaigns for the Republican nomination.

The filing fee is $670.84. Filing must be done at the Florence County Election office at 219 Third Loop Road.

Also open for filing are the county auditor and probate judge positions.

Republican Debra Dennis is the county auditor.

The filing fee is $3,426.28. Filing must be done at the Florence County Election office at 219 Third Loop Road.

Republican Jesse Cartrette Jr. is the probate judge. He has indicated he will seek reelection.

The filing fee is $4,125.80. Filing must be done at the Florence County Election office at 219 Third Loop Road.

Filing also opens for several other seats on Wednesday.

Senate

In the race for the United States Senate, incumbent Tim Scott and Walterboro's Tim Swain have indicated runs for the Republican nomination.

Scott has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Lindsey Graham from South Carolina, all six Republicans representing South Carolina in the U.S. House and South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick.

State Rep. Krystle Matthews, Spartanburg Democratic Party Chairwoman Angela Geter and Columbia activist Catherine Fleming Bruce have announced campaigns for the Democratic nomination.

The seat is considered safely Republican.

Scott raised over $37.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2021. Matthews raised the second-highest amount of money, $65,966.13.

The filing fee for Senate is $10,440.

Filing must be done at the South Carolina Election Commission office at 1122 Lady Street, Suite 500, Columbia.

Congress

The Pee Dee remains split between the Sixth and Seventh Congressional Districts. Most of Florence County and all of Darlington, Marion, Marlboro, Dillon, Chesterfield, Georgetown and Horry County are in the Seventh. The remainder of Florence County and all of Williamsburg are in the Sixth, which also includes other areas of the state.

The Seventh District seat is held by Republican Tom Rice. He faces over 10 announced opponents to win the nomination including state Rep. Russell Fry, Horry County School Board Chairman Ken Richardson, Dr. Garrett Barton, and Hartsville's Barbara Arthur.

Fry has been endorsed by Trump and South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas.

Democrat Ryan Norris has filed paperwork for a run for that party's nomination.

The seat is considered safely Republican.

Rice has raised the most money ($1.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2021) followed by Fry ($351,278).

The Sixth District seat is held by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn.

Clyburn faces two announced challengers, Gregg Dixon and Dr. Michael Addison, who ran for South Carolina Senate in 2018, for the Democratic nomination.

Duke Buckner, who ran against Graham in 2020, and John Chapman have announced campaigns for the Republican nomination.

The seat is considered safely Democratic.

Clyburn has raised the most money in the seat (nearly $1.76 million as of Dec. 31, 2021) and none of his opponents have raised $20,000.

The filing fee for a House seat is $3,480.

Filing must be done at the South Carolina Election Commission office at 1122 Lady St., Suite 500, Columbia.

Statewide elected officials

The following statewide seats will be on the ballot: governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, education superintendent, agriculture commissioner and comptroller general.

Gov. Henry McMaster has announced his reelection campaign. Mindy Steele has also filed financial paperwork indicating a run for the Republican nomination.

Former Congressman Joe Cunningham, state Sen. Mia McLeod and activist Gary Votour have announced campaigns for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

The filing fee for governor is $4,243.12.

Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced last year she would not seek reelection. Five people have announced campaigns including four Republicans, Cindy Coats, Kizzi Gibson, Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver, and one Democrat, Florence Four spokesman Gary Burgess.

The filing fee for superintendent and all other statewide elected officials is $3,680.28.

Republican incumbents Alan Wilson (attorney general), Mark Hammond (secretary of state), Curtis Loftis (treasurer) and Richard Eckstrom (comptroller) are the only people who have filed financial paperwork.

All the statewide elected office seats would be considered safely Republican.

Filing for all these offices must be done at the South Carolina Election Commission office at 1122 Lady St., Suite 500, Columbia.

South Carolina House

All 124 seats in the South Carolina House of Representatives are also up for election.

No Pee Dee incumbent has indicated they will not run for reelection. However, State Rep. Roger Kirby currently holds the District 61 seat but that seat moves to Horry County. He has announced a campaign for District 101 where he will likely face incumbent Cezar McKnight in the Republican primary.

Filing for the state House seats can be done at the South Carolina Election Commission office at 1122 Lady St., Suite 500, Columbia, or at the election office of a county included in the district the person is filing for.

The filing fee is $208.

Filing for these seats will close at noon on March 30.

Any needed primaries will be held on June 14. Any needed runoffs will be held on June 28.

Filing for nonpartisan offices, like school boards and soil and water commissions, will be held in late summer.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

