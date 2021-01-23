Financial support also a key for Help 4 Kids Florence

“The Hannah Skipper Foundation has chosen to honor Hannah's 20th birthday by doing a can drive for Help 4 Kids,” Clark said. “We started doing it last year and it was a huge success. We chose 'Help 4 Kids' because of Hannah's love for children. She worked with special needs students while she was a student at West Florence High School. She also loved collecting Christmas gifts for children in need. She had a special heart for children and we know she would love what we are doing to keep her light shining bright.”

Robin Halus is with the Florence County Medical Socity and Alliance, which is a big Help 4 Kids Florence supporter.

“One of the main goals and ambitions of the Florence County Medical Society and Alliance is the encouragement and education of healthy lifestyles for the citizens of the Florence community,” she said. “Our decision to align our donations and volunteer work with Help 4 Kids was based upon their goals of feeding and assisting the nutritional needs of children in Florence.

“We were most impressed with the passion that this organization has for these children with 100% of all donations being spent on this objective. We are proud to be a partner with Help4Kids, not only financially, but with our time, efforts and focus.”