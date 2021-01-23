Financial support also a key for Help 4 Kids Florence

Last in a series
FLORENCE, S.C. — Today is the last day of Childhood Hunger Awareness Week.
Help 4 Kids Florence has partnered in the past week with the Morning News to spread the word about a community problem and to call attention to a solution: community stewardship. Time. Talent. Treasure. Volunteers donating their time. People donating food.
People also give in other generous ways, primarily by providing financial support.
Some of these supporters don’t want recognition for what they do. These are the voices of some anonymous donors, in their own words.
Voice One
My wife and I read the articles about Help 4 Kids in the Morning News last year and saw a chance to volunteer an hour or two a week. Spending time packing meals, hearing the stories about the needs in the community, and seeing how many meals went out each week made us realize the importance of Help 4 Kids. We wanted to help by volunteering to pack meals and giving financial support.
Our volunteer time was cut short in March by the quarantine, but we hope to be back when we are vaccinated. Our community is fortunate to have so many dedicated people supporting the efforts to meet the needs of children who don’t have enough to eat.
Voice Two
We became a financial partner and periodic volunteer of Help 4 Kids Florence after learning about the unfortunate amount of hunger children experience on a regular basis. We appreciate Help 4 Kids’ mission and love the proven correlation of a child’s academic and behavioral success with the level of a child’s hunger. Help 4 Kids is a blessing to the Florence community and fills an importance need for our children.
Voice Three
I got involved with Help 4 Kids because I believe it is one of the most effective and well-run charitable organizations in our area. In addition to a first-rate volunteer staff, it has broad financial and volunteer support from individuals, businesses, churches, service clubs, foundations, as well as teachers and administrators. All of these groups do an excellent job filling the weekend hunger gap for thousands of Florence County elementary school children.
Help 4 Kids Florence has become an essential part of our community. As one of the many volunteers and financial supports, I strongly urge others to consider becoming active as well, to ensure these children can thrive and become healthy, productive members of society.
Others
Tammy Clark of the Hannah Skipper Foundation believes strongly in Help 4 Kids Florence’s cause. Hannah Skipper was a star West Florence High School student-athlete who died in September 2018 in an auto crash.
“The Hannah Skipper Foundation has chosen to honor Hannah's 20th birthday by doing a can drive for Help 4 Kids,” Clark said. “We started doing it last year and it was a huge success. We chose 'Help 4 Kids' because of Hannah's love for children. She worked with special needs students while she was a student at West Florence High School. She also loved collecting Christmas gifts for children in need. She had a special heart for children and we know she would love what we are doing to keep her light shining bright.”
Robin Halus is with the Florence County Medical Socity and Alliance, which is a big Help 4 Kids Florence supporter.
“One of the main goals and ambitions of the Florence County Medical Society and Alliance is the encouragement and education of healthy lifestyles for the citizens of the Florence community,” she said. “Our decision to align our donations and volunteer work with Help 4 Kids was based upon their goals of feeding and assisting the nutritional needs of children in Florence.
“We were most impressed with the passion that this organization has for these children with 100% of all donations being spent on this objective. We are proud to be a partner with Help4Kids, not only financially, but with our time, efforts and focus.”