FLORENCE, S.C. — An apartment in the Church Hill public housing development was damaged in a fire Friday afternoon.

Florence firefighters were dispatched to 904 June Lane shortly before 3 p.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from Apartment B.

Three engine companies and a ladder company along with command staff responded to the fire and June Lane was temporarily blocked in front of the building. Florence police and medics with Florence County EMS assisted at the scene.

Housing Authority of Florence maintenance staff were also on scene to assist firefighters.

Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson cited unattended cooking as the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the residents.