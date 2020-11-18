Fire at Hemingway High School extenguished

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — A fire Wednesday night at Hemingway High School has been extinguished.

The fire was confirmed by Hemingway High School football coach Charlie Richards.

Some vehicles were at the school trying to extinguish the fire, Richards said.

The school has sustained smoke damage, according to Kingstree High School Assistant Principal Gerald Hemingway, who also is the school's head football coach.

The source of the fire is not known, said Harris Avant, the head basketball coach at Johnsonville High School. His wife is a librarian at Hemingway High School.