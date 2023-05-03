DARLINGTON, S.C. — A fire Tuesday night brought down a body shop on Lamar Highway.

The shop was over 45 years old.

The Darlington County Fire District was notified of the fire around 8:40 p.m., according to Chief Ricky Flowers. He said that by the time fire crews arrived, fire had already consumed much of O’Neal’s Auto Body Shop.

“Fire was coming through the roof. It had already destroyed the roof and was coming out of pretty much every opening on the building,” Flowers said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in around an hour, which is fairly quickly for a building of its size, he said. Crews stayed at the site until around 1 a.m. to make sure there were no leftover, hidden fires.

“We sure don’t want to have to come back to more fire,” Flowers said.

The fire started when a fuel tank ruptured while an employee was working on it, according to Flowers. He said the employee was hurt, but refused medical help from the EMS on scene.

“Apparently it was minor enough to where he didn’t need to see medical attention afterward,” Flowers said.

He said fires at auto body shops are rare, but when they do happen, they burn quickly because of the materials typically stored there.

The fire district’s investigation concluded it was an accident, he said.

“The gentleman that owns it, that’s a big loss for him, and anytime we see one of our community partners like that have that happen, it’s pretty horrible,” Flowers said.