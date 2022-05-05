Fire destroys building at Cartersville Country Winery

CARTERSVILLE, S.C. – A fire Wednesday at a Cartersville winery reduced one building, the building's contents and three cars to charred debris.

The fire started at Cartersville Country Winery – Crescent Moon Vineyards Inc. near Timmonsville about 2 a.m., said owner Tom Langston. He said a neighbor woke him at his home to tell him the winery was on fire.

More than 35 firefighters responded from several fire departments, including Sardis-Timmonsville, Darlington County, Olanta, and West Florence, said Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Chief Jeff Dennis.

He said they responded to a call at 2:47 a.m. and the fire was contained to the one building.

No injuries were reported, he said.

Dennis said he remembers responding to another call in 2018 at the winery, where another building went up in smoke. Langston said an RV stored in the winery caught fire.

As of Thursday morning, Langston said, he had no official word as to what caused the building to catch fire, but he thinks it could have been lightning. He said the fire started in the front of the building.

Susann Watson, who works at the winery, said one of the RV rental customers called and told her he heard a loud explosion before seeing flames coming out of the building.

Watson said last week the business had just completed renovating and expanding the tasting room in the building, which also housed the bottle room where labeling and corking machines were contained. The office where Watson worked also was in the building. She said everything was destroyed.

Langston said computers, labeling and corking machines were all destroyed. He said thank goodness the firefighters were able to save the equipment in the back.

Watson said the wine tanks and wine press survived.

Langston said he estimated his losses for this one building to be more than $100,000.

“I didn’t have insurance on this part,” he said. “It is just too expensive.”

Watson said Langston works so hard and for this to happen it is just heartbreaking.

“I just feel for Tom. He has put so much into this place,” she said.

Watson said it was turning out to be a great year for the winery, and Langston was getting ready to take a vacation.

She is planning on starting a GoFundMe page to help the owner rebuild.

“We were at the finish line with the building (expansion),” she said. “We will just have to go with it. I am relocating my office now. I have two graduation parties booked for this weekend and all of my tables and chairs burned. Tom is out looking for more.”

The fire hasn’t closed the winery.

“We are still open,” Langston said. The day-to-day operation of the winery has been turned over to Carlos Norton, the wine master and Langston’s adopted son.

His current plans are to move the wine-tasting area into the party building for the time being.

Langston said the vineyard was unharmed. They have about 18 acres on both sides of the Lamar Highway where they grow three different varieties of grapes – Carlos, Summit and Nobles, all Muscadine grapes.

They make 12 different flavors and eight fruit wines, which include blueberry, strawberry, peach and pomegranate.

The winery recently won a platinum medal from the Great American International Wine Competition for its peach wine.

Watson said luckily they were caught up and have enough wine to fill their orders. Wine from the vineyard is sold in more than 200 stores in South Carolina.

Langston said they had a yard full of RVs the night of the fire. Watson said people have been calling to find out if they are still taking reservations.

There is a small RV park with about 15 spots for travelers to hook up for the night. Langston said the RV park remains open.

Watson said the important thing was nobody was hurt. She said you can replace buildings and equipment but not people.

“At the end of the day that is all that matters,” she said.

Located at 571 Lamar Highway, the winery is a wedding destination and party event location as well as a winery and RV park. For more information about it, visit www.cartersvillecountrywinery.com or contact Susann Watson at 843-992-1870 or susan@cartersvillecountrywinery.com.

