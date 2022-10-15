Fire truck parade wraps up Fire Prevention Week in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. — To celebrate the end of Fire Prevention Week, firefighters from Lake City and surrounding areas held a fire truck parade Saturday.

People could try on firefighter’s uniforms, take a ride in the fire truck, and tour the facility to see what a day in the life of a firefighter was like. There were also free hot dogs and prize giveaways of home safety products.

The theme of this year’s Fire Prevention Week was fire doesn’t wait, plan your escape. Drew Godwin, division chief of the Lake City Fire Department, said the day was an opportunity for the community to gather and for information about fire safety to be spread. This was the first parade since the COVID pandemic.

“We tried to bring it back to life this year,” Godwin said. “We want to continue next year and have it be even bigger. This was a time to gather, display unity between the other fire departments, and show the community up close what it takes to be firefighters.”

The fire station was open to the public, and artwork from what children did to show their appreciation was plastered on the walls. Godwin said the open-door policy was not only for that day, but it is a privilege that is offered year-round.

“We want to be as transparent as possible,” Godwin said. “And this open house isn’t a one-day thing. We want people to feel welcome to come in at any time. We serve the community.”

Godwin said although the day was a day of fun, the seriousness of fire safety does not change. He urged people to check their smoke detectors and make sure they are working correctly. He said if people need their smoke detector changed or fixed, they can contact their local fire department and get their smoke detectors installed by the fire department. The fire department will also perform a home safety check if asked to do so.

“We do the home safety check to make sure the homes are safe and to make sure that everything is working to prevent an incident from occurring where we have to go back out within the next few weeks," Godwin said. "We give a thorough check to where you won’t call us for something until next year.”

The event drew fire departments from Sardis, Timmonsville, Olanta, South Lynches Fire Department, Howe Springs Fire Department, Johnsonville Fire Department, and Kingstree Fire Department. The Florence County Sheriff’s office brought its BearCat armored vehicle, and American Red Cross was present.

Godwin said he was pleased with the turnout and he wants the community to have a fire-safe year. He is on a mission to equip the community to be able to safely handle a situation when a fire breaks out. He said he wants children and adults alike to know what to do in the event of a fire.